Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. Palomar has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $664,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $520,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

