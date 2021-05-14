Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

