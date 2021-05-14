Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.18.
TSE TRQ traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.84. The company had a trading volume of 480,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
