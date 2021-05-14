Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.18.

TSE TRQ traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.84. The company had a trading volume of 480,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

