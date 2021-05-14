TVA Group Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TVA Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

TVA Group has a 12 month low of C$2.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.93.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

