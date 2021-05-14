Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 645.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $281.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

