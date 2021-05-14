U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 74,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 210,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.44. The company has a market capitalization of £117.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get U and I Group alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Upton purchased 12,580 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,699.40 ($15,285.34).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.