Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.