Uber Technologies (UBER) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

4/28/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

4/13/2021 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

