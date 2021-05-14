Ubisoft Entertainment SA Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UBSFY stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,176. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.