UBS Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DWS. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.92 ($46.96).

Shares of DWS opened at €36.08 ($42.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52-week high of €38.84 ($45.69).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

