UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.75

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDHCF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

