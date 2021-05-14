Unido EP Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $495,401.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $495,401.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00620198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.01127992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01200270 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,923,489 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

