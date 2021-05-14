Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $195.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP opened at $225.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average of $209.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

