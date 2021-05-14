United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

NYSE:URI opened at $333.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.