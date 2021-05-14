United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $19.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:X opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

