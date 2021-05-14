United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $193.77 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

