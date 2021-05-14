United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average of $164.39. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

