United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 12,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,374. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

