Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin Sells 22,343 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

