Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

