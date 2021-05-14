Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $58.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPLD. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

