US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

