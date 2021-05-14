US Bancorp DE Buys 4,935 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.69 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.