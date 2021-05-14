US Bancorp DE Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

