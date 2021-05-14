US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

TXRH opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

