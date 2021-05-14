US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.