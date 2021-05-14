US Bancorp DE Sells 2,529 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AerCap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $180,167,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

