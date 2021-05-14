Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

Shares of USIO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 3,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

