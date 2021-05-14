Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

Shares of USIO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 3,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

