Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 954,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
