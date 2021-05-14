Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 954,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

