V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

