Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 21,454 shares.The stock last traded at $26.30 and had previously closed at $27.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

