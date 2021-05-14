Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 127,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $457,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

