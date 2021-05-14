Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,916,000.

VTV opened at $138.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

