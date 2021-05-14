Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 1,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,537 shares of company stock worth $2,376,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

