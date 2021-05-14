Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 994 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

