Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Increased to $15.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

