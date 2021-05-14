Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after buying an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,458,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.