Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $984,331.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,121 shares of company stock valued at $25,568,549 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

CSTL opened at $50.07 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

