Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

