Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

DSI stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

