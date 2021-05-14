Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

