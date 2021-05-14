Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

