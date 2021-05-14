Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

