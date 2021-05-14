Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,180 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $122.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

