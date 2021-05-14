Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

