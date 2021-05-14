Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

