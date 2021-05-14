Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $377.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

