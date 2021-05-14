Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Achieves $15.91 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $22.84 or 0.00046263 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $60,371.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.61 or 0.00655581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00233247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004552 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.67 or 0.01206750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.90 or 0.01051220 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 841,931 coins and its circulating supply is 696,801 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

