Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

NYSE:VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

