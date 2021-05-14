VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VECT. Bank of America began coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $12.69 on Monday. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

